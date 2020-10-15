Feeling the pressure? Kate Gosselin isn’t “broke,” but “her finances are not what they used to be,” a source exclusively tells In Touch amid her house drama.

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in,” the insider divulges of the former Kate Plus 8 star. “It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.” The insider added that it “doesn’t help” her “ongoing custody battle” with ex-husband Jon Gosselin “never seems to end.”

“That’s not cheap,” they continue. “She’s definitely feeling the crunch.”

According to The Sun, Kate, 45, and Jon, 43, purchased their Pennsylvania mansion 12 years ago before their split. Now, she’s reportedly selling the home for $815,000, despite buying it for $1.2 million. The property is a 6,200 square-foot home with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms and it sits on a comfy 23.88 acres of land.

Kate won the house in her 2009 divorce from her ex. She lived in the abode with the couple’s eight children — twins Cara and Mady, 20, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel, 16.

Now that her kids are getting older — and Collin and Hannah moved out of the home to live with their dad in 2018 — it seems the Kate Plus Date alum is looking for a fresh start.

As In Touch previously reported, Kate called Jon a “violent and abusive person” in September after son Collin alleged his dad “beat” him — allegations which the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star strongly denied.

“Jon Gosselin is a loving father who has never abused his son. He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years,” Jon’s rep told In Touch at the time. “The recent allegations were deemed unfounded by the police department and CYS within 24 hours. Kate’s malicious statements are libelous and if her false accusations of abuse continue, legal action will be taken.”

Collin reportedly said his dad “punched” and “kicked” him in a now-deleted Instagram post. “My dad is a liar,” the post allegedly read. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

