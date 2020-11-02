Spooky but safe! Former Kate Plus 8 star Mady Gosselin showed off her Halloween costume while celebrating the holiday in her dorm room with her roommates after moving back out of mom Kate Gosselin‘s house.

“Did you and your roomies dress up just to stay home or are you (not) normal?” Mady, 20, captioned the photo of her with her two roommates taken from their dorm room festivities. The girls decorated with Halloween decorations and dressed up in their costumes.

The Pennsylvania native wore a black off-the-shoulder dress and accessorized with a black choker. Her dark hair was styled in curls. While her costume was not immediately recognizable, a fan asked who she dressed up as for the holiday in the comments.

“Well I’m so glad you asked! Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter,” Mady explained in her response, adding a smiley face emoticon.

It seems Mady is enjoying college life again after a brief stint back at home. The former reality star returned to her childhood home in March after her college campus was closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to social distancing measures, students were to move out of the dorms, return home and take their classes online.

“When you’re home for [six] months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” Mady wrote in a TikTok video featuring Kate, 45, which commemorated her move back.

While at home, Mady created TikTok videos with her siblings, played with the family’s dogs and celebrated Kate’s and her sextuplet siblings’ birthdays.

It seems Mady returned to her dorm at Syracuse University in August, with strict guidelines in place to protect students and faculty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since moving back in, she’s showed off her “rare aesthetic” in her dorm room and documented how she spent a rainy day on campus.

The college student doesn’t seem to be bothered by the family drama that went down while she was away at school. As In Touch previously reported, Kate accused ex-husband Jon Gosselin of physically abusing their 16-year-old son Collin. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 couple share eight children together — 20-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah. The former Kate Plus Date star was awarded custody of all eight children after the couple’s divorce in 2009, but Jon, 43, won custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018 and they live with him full time while the other four children live with Kate.

In September, Jon and Collin allegedly got into a fight that turned physical. Kate claimed Jon “punched” and “kicked” their son during the alleged altercation. Jon, 43, denied the allegations.

Courtesy of Kate Gosselin/Instagram

Following the drama back home, an insider exclusively told In Touch Mady was “trying to stay out” of it because school is “her priority” at this time.

“Mady keeps her distance from her dad,” the source said in October. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent.”