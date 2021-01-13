Time to reflect. Jon Gosselin said he reached out to his estranged kids after his scary hospitalization for COVID-19.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 43, opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis while appearing on the Dr. Oz Show in a new episode airing on Thursday, January 14, revealing he knew something was wrong after realizing he had a high fever.

“My stepdaughter, Jordan, Colleen [Conrad]’s daughter, took me to the hospital and I had a 104.8 [temperature],” he shared in a teaser while still recovering at home.

Jon reflected on being in a wheelchair while waiting in the “fully packed” emergency room to get medical treatment. “They put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room, and then once they evaluated me and once they drew my blood and did all my blood work, all of a sudden I’m getting antibiotics, steroids, and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID,” the DJ explained about how things quickly escalated during his visit.

“Then they moved me … up to another room, a more permanent room, and then I just remember sleeping and then it was just surreal,” added the Pennsylvania resident. “I didn’t even realize why I was there until like three days later.”

Jon, who has a strained relationship with his kids aside from son Collin and daughter Hannah, said the unsettling experience motivated him to try even harder to rebuild that bond. “Children very rarely learn from a TV interview that their dad may have almost died so they’ll probably see this. What do you want to say to them today?” Dr. Oz asked the former TLC personality.

“Just tell them [I] love them and I’m just thinking of [the] future more. I hope they develop a relationship with Hannah and Collin,” Jon said about 16-year-old sextuplets Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden as well as twins Mady and Cara, 20. “I hope that one day I can be part of your life … I was more concerned about myself in the hospital and getting better and getting back to my family. I miss them.”

Jon said it’s “another surreal part” of his reality that he “developed a thick skin around” so he can move forward and help Hannah and Collin because they currently live with him. “Those are things that I want to build towards,” he added.

The reality dad was awarded custody of Hannah in September 2018 and son Collin in December 2018 following his finalized divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Jon has been dating current girlfriend Colleen since October 2014 and they are still going strong.