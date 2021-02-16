The end of an era. Kate Gosselin sold her Pennsylvania home, where she and her family filmed their TLC shows Jon and Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8.

According to Zillow, the 7,591-square-foot residence sold for just under $1.1 million on January 26, 2021, $214,000 under the initial asking price. The mom of eight — who shares kids Cara, Mady, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, Hannah and Collin with ex-husband Jon Gosselin — first listed the home in October.

The property sits on 23 acres of private land surrounded by mature trees and grassy fields. It boasts oak and cherry hardwood floors throughout and has a whopping six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The gourmet chef’s kitchen is perfect for a large family, outfitted with three ovens, two dishwashers, a six-burner gas stovetop and a large island suited for serving meals.

Kate and Jon bought the house in 2008 for $1.1 million, E! reported. The pair, who were introduced to the world on Jon & Kate Plus 8, divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

A source previously told In Touch that the busy mom isn’t “broke,” but “her finances are not what they used to be,” they divulged. “She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in. It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

The insider added that it “doesn’t help” her “ongoing custody battle” with Jon “never seems to end.”

Now that her kids are getting older — and Collin and Hannah moved out of the home to live with their dad in 2018 — it seems the Kate Plus Date alum is hoping for a fresh start.

That said, it sounds like the move won’t be without a little drama. According to Jon, daughter Hannah was “super upset” that her mom put her childhood home up for sale.

“Her house is listed, and she didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” the reality TV dad claimed on The Dr. Oz Show in November. Jon added that he found out the news via “text message.”

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he continued. “There is no contact.”