On shaky ground. Jon Gosselin said that although his children living with ex-wife Kate Gosselin didn’t contact him after his COVID-19 hospitalization, he still wants nothing more than to be in their lives.

In his interview on the upcoming Friday, March 5, episode of the Dr. Oz Show, Jon, 43, claimed none of the kids residing with Kate checked up on him after his health scare in January. “I didn’t hear from them,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the segment. “I think Hannah might have told Leah.”

Both Hannah and Collin, 16, still live with Jon in Pennsylvania, but he expressed his hopes to reconcile with twins Madelyn and Cara, both 20, as well as remaining 16-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel.

When asked why the kids living with Kate had not reached out to him, Jon speculated at a few possible reasons for their strained relationship. “There’s just a disconnect, whether it’s parent alienation or … I can’t really reach out to them and there’s legalities,” the DJ explained, revealing he felt conflicted about how to rebuild their bond. “I can’t … go to where they move. It would be trespassing.”

Jon previously shared that girlfriend Colleen Conrad’s daughter Jordan took him to the hospital after he had a 104.8-degree temperature and fever-like symptoms. He later tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite not being on the greatest terms with some of his kids at the moment, the TLC alum said he will always be eager to reconnect with them. “I guess my plight to them, or what I really want to say is, ‘I love you, my door is always open, you’re welcome anytime, there’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things,'” Jon said. “‘You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin.'”

The reality dad secured custody of Hannah in September 2018 and Collin in December 2018 following his finalized divorce from Kate in December 2009. In September 2020, Collin shockingly accused Jon of abusive behavior, prompting County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania to investigate their home life.

“Jon has never abused Collin,” a rep for Jon later told In Touch in an update. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”