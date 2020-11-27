Former Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin made a rare comment about daughter Mady Gosselin amid her house drama.

“This was very millennial of me,” the college student, 20, captioned an Instagram photo of her gorgeous charcuterie board on Thanksgiving. In response, her mom, 45, commented, “So delicious! Even my fashionista girl can cook, right Mad?” the reality TV personality asked with a wink emoji. “Thank you, my girls, for taking control of the cooking today so I could focus on sorting and packing. :)”

A source exclusively told In Touch Kate would have a “last Thanksgiving in her family home” after listing the Pennsylvania property. “It’s going to be bittersweet.”

“She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids,” the insider divulged of the Kate Plus Date alum’s plans. “Unfortunately, Collin and Hannah will be celebrating with their dad, [Jon Gosselin], and his girlfriend, Colleen [Conrad], and her kids. Kate wishes it could be different, but that’s the way it is. She’s not going to let that put a damper on the holidays.”

Although Jon and Collen hoped Collin and Hannah would “get to see their other siblings” on Thanksgiving, it’s unclear if that happened.

“Colleen is always encouraging it, and Jon isn’t opposed to it,” a separate source told In Touch amid their estrangement. “That would really make the holidays special. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed.”

Jon and Kate — who divorced in 2009 — share twins Cara and Mady as well as 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. In 2018, Jon scored two major custody wins: He was awarded custody of daughter Hannah in September 2018 and he won custody of son Collin in December 2018.

In a recent interview with Dr. Oz, Jon opened up about the family’s dynamic. “Her house is listed, and she didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” he claimed in the November 10 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Jon added that he found out the news via “text message.”

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he told host Dr. Oz in the episode airing Tuesday, November 10. “There is no contact.”

Kate is seemingly feeling the pressure after listing her longtime home in October. Though she isn’t “broke, her finances are not what they used to be,” a third source dished.

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in,” they continued. “It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

The insider added that it “doesn’t help” her “ongoing custody battle” with ex-husband Jon “never seems to end.”

“That’s not cheap,” they said. “She’s definitely feeling the crunch.”