Looks like Kailyn Lowry isn’t the only one who wants a girl one day! Chris Lopez shared a joke on his Instagram Story about having a daughter amid his ex’s pregnancy with baby No. 2, who will be another boy. On Sunday, April 5, he took to the social media site to share a video walking his pooch. “My doghter,” he captioned the clip with a heart.

Funny puns aside, Chris, 25, is getting ready to become a father of two. Just one day earlier, he hinted on Instagram that he’s going through a “transformation” of his own during the Teen Mom 2 star’s pregnancy. While she gets ready to welcome her fourth son — his second — he’s reflecting on the growth he’s accomplished and the growing he still has left to do. “I’m in an uncomfortable stage of my life where my old self is gone, but my new self isn’t fully born yet,” read a quote he shared on his Story.

That reflection included unearthing a letter the Delaware native wrote to Lux, the son he and Kail, 28, share. Two months after his first son was born, the father wrote him a heartfelt message that declared the little boy “the best thing to happen to [him].” Though his ex alleges he didn’t fully step up to the plate at the time (something she’s repeatedly called him out for on social media), he seems prepared to be there for his kids now. Fans have even been sending him words of encouragement and advice.

As for the soon-to-be mom of four, she’s going through her own journey as she gets ready to welcome her new son in August 2020. Though a recent pregnancy update revealed the baby was breech, he “seems to have turned” by the time she hit 23.5 weeks. The main issue now is whether or not the MTV mama will plan to be induced instead of waiting to go into labor naturally. Though she hasn’t had an issue with delivering her sons in the past, there are a few complicating factors this time around.

Since baby No. 3 came just 90 minutes after Kail’s labor started, she’s worried about making the 45-minute drive to the hospital in time. Her anterior placenta — when the placenta attaches to the front wall of the uterus — also means she’s more likely to have a longer, more painful labor and may even need a cesarean section. Though she hasn’t made up her mind (and she’s still got plenty of time left to decide), she wanted to hear from fans who’d decided to induce. “I’ve had two opinions [from doctors],” she said on Twitter. “I need a third.”