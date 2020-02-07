Take a Seat, Haters! Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Clap Backs Are Next Level After Baby No. 4 Announcement

Nobody can rain on her parade! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has dealt with her fair share of critics after revealing that she’s expecting baby No. 4, but she’s not letting the haters get the best of her. The MTV alum has been firing back at the shady comments she’s received on social media, making it crystal clear to the nay-sayers that she doesn’t care about their opinions.

The TV personality, 27, shared the exciting news about her growing family in a statement on Instagram. “Baby #4 is coming soon!” she wrote on February 4. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. 😭This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Kailyn also revealed that her former flame Chris Lopez is the father, confirming this will be their second child together. Shortly before announcing that she was expecting, Kailyn defended her ex on Twitter after somebody referred to him as a “dead beat baby daddy.” The Pothead Haircare founder responded by telling the hater they’ve got it all wrong.

“You can sit the f–k down [and] don’t speak on people you know nothing about,” she replied. The tension seemed to escalate as the person added, “Clearly we know enough about your life considering it’s all over social media.” This remark motivated Kailyn to set the record straight. “I don’t give one single f–k,” she wrote. “Don’t talk about my baby dad. You don’t know s–t.”

Just one day ago, Lux’s father, Chris, seemingly hinted about the sex of their unborn child by posting a message titled, “Letters to My Unborn Child,” which was captioned with the words, “Young King.” There’s been no confirmation yet on whether they are having another boy or a little girl, so we’ll have to wait and see.

The brunette beauty will soon be a mother of four and she’s clearly looking forward to expanding her brood, despite what others may say. Aside from her youngest son Lux, Kailyn is also the proud parent of Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

