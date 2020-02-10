She really is a boy mom! Kailyn Lowry announced she’s having another son on Monday, February 10, after throwing a gender reveal party. The Teen Mom 2 star shared the news with Us Weekly, posting a photo from the celebration on Instagram.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kail, 27, said. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Dad Chris Lopez hinted that he and the soon-to-be mom of four had a little boy on the way a few days ahead of the official announcement. Sharing a post titled “Letters to My Unborn Child,” he dedicated it to a “Young King.” The post itself read, “I pray you get to know real love and real friendship. I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn’t know any better. I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise.”

The message, a quote from A.J. Brown, ultimately encouraged the parents’ future son to “be fearless and true to [himself] first and foremost all the days of [his] life.” Luckily, mom Kail is ready to set an excellent example when it comes to that. The MTV mama has made a habit out of standing up for herself on social media, shutting down haters that come for her and her kids. “When you’re done talking s–t about me — pray for me to be as perfect as you are,” she wrote in one Tweet.

The star hasn’t just shared clapbacks with her fans, though. She’s also been open about how her pregnancy is going so far and her plans for when the baby comes. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant, and it’s been a rough few months this time around,” she shared at the time of her pregnancy reveal. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week, I’m starting to feel a bit better, and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

A few days later, she shared that she’s back to getting progesterone shots every week so that she doesn’t go into preterm labor. The mom underwent the treatment while she was expecting Lux, 2, after suffering several previous miscarriages. When it comes time to welcome her fourth son, however, she’s hoping to avoid the hospital. Instead, she’s aiming for a home birth. “That’s the plan!” she told fans.