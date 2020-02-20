Baby daddy drama? Kailyn Lowry has been talking about name ideas for baby No. 4 for a while, and on February 19, she made it known that Chris Lopez‘s opinion would not factor into that decision. After a fan asked what the father thought about the Teen Mom 2 star’s jokes about naming their son after BFF Becky Hayter, she thought that whole notion down.

“What does his daddy want to name him?” the Twitter user asked after Kail, 27, revealed she was only joking about the name Beckham Allen. “Surely y’all will be working together, considering it’s HIS child, too,” they continued. But the MTV mama wasn’t about to get into that discussion. “I think not,” she said simply.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

In another tweet, the soon-to-be mom of four threw shade at her ex for not stepping up to the plate to help care for the child they already have. “Can’t remember the last time he’s done anything for Lux!” she told a fan. That may have factored into her decision to change the 2-year-old’s last name from Lopez to Lowry. Kail filed a petition to do so in court in November 2017, and though Chris contested it, it was granted in April 2018.

It seems the father of two hasn’t gotten over it, either. Over the February 14th weekend, he took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he’d seemingly taught his son to call himself “Lux Lopez.” He shared a clip of the toddler saying the name, captioning it, “It’s not about what it says on a piece of paper. It’s about these moments right here. It’s in his blood. LopezBoys4L.” At the bottom of the Story, he added, “You heard him, LOL. Yeaaahh.”

The reality star seems to have already settled on what she’ll call her fourth son, however. On February 18, she revealed that she’s “pretty sure [she’s] set on baby boy’s name.” Though she plans to stay “open-minded,” she’s found one that she likes. Now, all she needs to do is find the perfect middle name. “Elliott, Marshall, Russell …” she continued, listing off the ones she chose for her three older sons. “Double letter middle name for baby boy 4?”