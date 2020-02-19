Sharing insight. Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez spoke out about the supportive messages he’s received in a new video on his Instagram Stories, just a few weeks after she announced they are expecting another child.

“They help you out believe it or not,” he said in the clip posted on Tuesday, February 18. “It is cool to see people that don’t even know you reaching out trying to give you words of advice or encouragement. I appreciate it.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The Teen Mom 2 star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend also shared a new photo of himself on his page. “Eyes been open since I seen the things y’all really do🚶🏽‍♂️#blameonme,” he captioned the pic. “Think I unblocked everyone,” the soon-to-be father of two wrote alongside another snap.

Chris even shared an additional message from his archive on his Stories which read, “My spirit has been telling me to lay low and be patient. Observe and take nothing personal, but take everything for what it is.”

On February 4, the MTV alum, 27, first shared the exciting news about her growing family. “Baby No. 4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she wrote. “This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn and Chris currently share a 2-year-old son, Lux. She is also a proud mother to another son Isaac, 10, whom she shares with former flame Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

On February 10, the A Letter of Love author confirmed that she is expecting another baby boy with Chris while sharing photos from her adorable gender reveal party. “Although I already knew and felt it in my bones … the boys had no idea,” she gushed in the caption.

Over Valentine’s Day weekend, Chris seemingly shaded the Pothead Haircare founder for changing their son Lux’s last name from Lopez to Lowry. However, it’s speculated he only brought up the issue because Kail is brainstorming baby names.

It won’t be long until their new addition is here!