So sweet. Chris Lopez took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a letter he wrote to his son Lux, whom he shares with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, in 2017. In it, he said the almost 3-year-old was the “best thing” to happen to him.

“Going through my stuff and came across this letter I was writing to my son,” the soon-to-be father of two wrote in the now-deleted pic, before adding, “The date,” with a sweating emoji. The note was dated October 26, 2017, two months after Lux was born.

Although part of the letter was cut off, “He [sic] the best thing to happen to me,” was clearly visible, as well as, “How are your brothers?”

Kailyn, 28, has two other children — Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex Javi Marroquin. Currently, the reality TV babe is pregnant with baby No. 4, her second with Chris.

“We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” Kail wrote on Instagram on February 4. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy.” Hang in there!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like she and Chris are in the best place at the moment. Earlier this month, Kail admitted it took time for her to realize her ex would never change in the comments of a fan account on Sunday, March 22.

The post slammed Chris as “blatant and disrespectful” and accused him of not stepping up as a dad. “She’s a great come-up. What is his problem?” In response, the MTV personality said, “I accept my stupidity here. But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now?” she asked with a crying emoji.

Here’s hoping the two can get along well enough to coparent their baby boy.

