Not on good terms? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Friday, February 14 to throw shade at one of her baby daddies amid her pregnancy with baby No. 4.

“Imagine not doing s–t for your child [and] getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020,” Kail, 27, wrote on Twitter on Valentine’s Day while adding a laughing with tears emoji and a woozy face emoji.

Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child & I couldn’t see him for whatever reason. I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 14, 2020

But that’s not all she had to say. About 30 minutes later, Kail followed up that tweet with another complaint. “Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason. I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever,” she tweeted. “And y’all hatters [sic] or whatever you call yourselves are right. This was my fault bc [sic] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”

Kailyn has three different baby daddies — she shares 10-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 2-year-old son Lux with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez. But since Kail is currently pregnant and expecting her fourth child and her second with baby daddy Chris, fans immediately assumed she was talking about him in her scathing tweets.

“Imagine getting pregnant from someone like that, not once but twice LMAO,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “You picked a real winner @KailLowry and to think you’re pregnant with a 2nd [face palm emoji].”

Other fans felt the need to continue to point out that Kail did not make the best decision by choosing to have another child with Chris. “I’ve always known. I never needed anyone to point it out,” the MTV star admitted.

Another fan commended Kail for owning up to her mistakes, but a Twitter user disagreed. “This isn’t just some mistake. She continues to bring children into broken homes. It’s really not OK and just something to learn from,” the fan wrote. Kail defended herself. “Jo and I were together. Javi and I were married. I just said I take accountability for the [third]. Thanks,” she tweeted.

Ever since announcing her fourth pregnancy on February 4, she’s faced a lot of backlash from fans who don’t agree with her choices. On February 13, she clapped back at a hater who trolled her for having children with multiple men. “How weird having two kids with the same father,” the IG user wrote sarcastically with a woozy emoji. “If you don’t like me, GTFO my Instagram,” she hit back with two smiley faces.