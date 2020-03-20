Baby Girl? Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Admits She Talked to Her Doctor ‘About Gender Selection’
After four boys, Kailyn Lowry is determined to make baby No. 5 a girl. And though she’ll have to wait a while to get started — baby no. 4 isn’t even due until July 2020 — she’s already taken the first few steps in the process by talking to a doctor about gender selection. Though the Teen Mom 2 star has joked about using the IVF technique in the past, it seems she’s getting serious. Check out the gallery below to see what Kail had to say.
1 of 16
2 of 16
3 of 16
4 of 16
5 of 16
6 of 16
7 of 16
8 of 16
9 of 16
10 of 16
11 of 16
12 of 16
13 of 16
14 of 16
15 of 16
16 of 16