A little self-reflection? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, took to Instagram on Saturday, April 4, to share a message about where he is in life as he prepares to welcome his second child with his pregnant on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“I’m in an uncomfortable stage of my life where my old self is gone but my new self isn’t fully born yet. I’m in the midst of [a] transformation,” read a message Chris, 25, reposted on his Instagram Story.

It seems like the Delaware native has been taking the time during Kail’s second pregnancy to look back at his past. On March 28, he shared a never-before-seen photo of a handwritten letter he wrote to his firstborn son, Lux, on October 26, 2017. Lux was only two months old at the time, and Chris said the newborn was the “best thing” to happen to him. Though Chris did not share the full page, parts of the letter revealed some of the other sentiments Chris had written to his son. “Miss you,” one line read. In another line, Chris asked, “How are your brothers?”

He has been open in the past about his regret for the way he conducted himself while Kail, 28, was pregnant with their first child together. “Do you regret not being more involved with Lux in the beginning?” someone asked Chris during an Instagram Q&A in October 2019. “In a way, yes,” he admitted. “Here’s an honest moment for y’all. I wouldn’t say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him. That’s definitely some #realtalk right there. She really carried my son for nine months and I was f–kin’ up.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

On February 4, Kail announced she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child. It was later revealed that Chris was the father of Kail’s fourth baby. Since Chris has been adamant about not filming for Kail’s hit MTV reality TV show, fans will not see his side of the story on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. But Chris did tease that he’ll be addressing all of the rumors his upcoming documentary.

“Man, y’all getting the other side, y’all getting the part that y’all want,” he said in the clip, which has since been deleted from his Instagram. “I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV, I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff, so now I’m letting y’all in on my world a little bit. I’ll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations, things that’s been said about me.”