She’s having a summer baby! Kailyn Lowry posted a pregnancy update on Wednesday, March 11, giving fans some insight into when she’s expecting baby No. 4. Though she didn’t share an actual due date, she revealed she was heading to the doctor for her “20 week ultrasounds” — which means she’ll expect to give birth around the last week in July 2020.

The Teen Mom 2 star first broke the news that she’s expecting again in February 2020. “Baby number 4 is coming soon!” she shared at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.” Kail, 27, admitted she had previously been struggling with keeping her pregnancy secret, but in the following weeks, she’s been more than happy to keep her fans up to date.

In addition to sharing how she’s feeling, the MTV mama has also let her followers in on a lot of her plans for her future little one, including her intention to have a home birth. Her doctor’s appointments and treatment have also been regular talking points for the star. In February, she revealed she needs “progesterone shots every week again,” a treatment she also required while pregnant with Lux. The medication helps her from going into pre-term labor after suffering several previous miscarriages.

On February 10, Kail shared the exciting news that sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux will be getting a little brother when the summer rolls around. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she told Us Weekly. Soon-to-be father of two Chris Lopez seems to be looking forward to having a second son, too. In an Instagram post dedicated to a “young king,” he shared a quote praying that his little boy will be “fearless and true to [himself] first and foremost all the days of [his] life.”

The news of a fourth boy does mean that the mom is already daydreaming about trying again, though. On Instagram, the mom joked that she’ll have the “starting 5 [of a] basketball team coming right up” and “would do gender selection at this point.” While talking about possible names for baby No. 4, she confessed she’s still holding out hope that she’ll have a daughter — and she’s not going to publicly share her favorite girl name until then. “One day, I may be able to use it.”