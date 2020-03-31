Five months along. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared an update about baby No. 4 while taking to Instagram on March 31, revealing her unborn son was breech, but “seems to have turned” since her last ultrasound. “Baby boy and I are 23.5 weeks today!” the TV personality captioned her new post on Instagram, revealing her latest sonogram photos.

“A breech pregnancy occurs when the baby is positioned head-up in the woman’s uterus, so the feet are pointed toward the birth canal,” according to Healthline.com. The site notes a breech pregnancy can present a few different challenges for both mother and baby upon delivery. Luckily, it looks like Kailyn’s bundle of joy is in a good position now.

The reality star, 28, also says she has “an anterior placenta [this time around] so movement feels a lot different than any of [her] previous pregnancies.”

Due to the stay at home order and social distancing currently in place, she is not allowed to have anyone with her at doctor appointments until further notice. Of course, this has made her feel a bit unsettled, so she asked fans for advice.

“I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away and Lux came in 90 [minutes] start to finish,” she concluded her message. “If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I had no issues and I was induced 3 times,” one person replied. “I would recommend not inducing unless it is absolutely medically necessary,” another chimed in. “What about home birth?” a third suggested.

Kailyn is expecting baby No. 4 in the summer and this will be her second child with former flame, Chris Lopez. The Pothead Haircare founder announced she was pregnant in February, revealing how thrilled she was to expand her brood.

The reality star and her ex Chris already share 2-year-old son Lux. She is also the proud mama of Isaac, 10, shared with her other former flame Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, fathered by ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Unfortunately, Kailyn and Chris don’t appear to be on the best terms at the moment, but she is trusting they can put their differences aside to amicably coparent their kids. “My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life,” she exclusively told In Touch on March 4.

Hopefully everything continues to go smoothy for them!