Ben Affleck was spotted for the first time without his wedding ring just two days after it was revealed he and Jennifer Lopez are having marital issues.

The Gone Girl actor, 51, was seen driving to pick up one of his kids from a recital at their school on Friday, May 17, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Ben offered a clear view of his hand when he moved the sun visor in the car, revealing that he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

After fans noticed that Ben and Jennifer, 54, stopped making public outings together, In Touch exclusively revealed they are “headed for a divorce” on Wednesday, May 15. Additionally, an insider shared that Ben is “not to blame” for their problems.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source stated. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben and Jennifer were previously engaged in the early 2000s, though they called off their wedding just days before their nuptials were scheduled to take place in 2003. The pair later split in January 2004, though started dating again in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

Two days after their problems were revealed, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Ben and Jennifer’s first public outing in 47 days. They spent time together to support Ben’s child Fin Affleck, 15, during a school play on Thursday, May 16. Jennifer and her child Emme, 16, were photographed getting into a car, which was driven by Ben.

Ben and Jennifer haven’t publicly spoken about their problems, though an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that the “On the Floor” singer convinced Ben to go to therapy.

“Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” the source revealed on May 15. “He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.”

The insider went on to note that “everything is a fight” for Ben and Jennifer. “The only satisfaction he gets in life is overcoming when the odds are stacked against him,” the insider continued. “Now that they’re reunited, the ego battle between Ben and Jennifer was always on full display and is only eclipsed by the obvious passion and respect they have for one another.”

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

While the couple clearly has their issues, they don’t do “the silent treatment” when dealing with their problems. “If something’s bugging either of them, they’re not afraid to bring it up, lay it on the table and talk – or yell – it out,” the source said. “But nobody believes that’s sustainable in the long term and especially as they continue to brainstorm ideas to make more films together.”