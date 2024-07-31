Ben Affleck closed on his new house on wife Jennifer Lopez’s birthday amid their ongoing marital problems, In Touch can confirm.

The Gone Girl actor, 51, purchased a new home in Los Angeles, California, for $20,500,000 and he closed escrow on July 24, according to the real estate listing viewed by In Touch. The date is especially significant, as it marks the day Jennifer turned 55.

Ben’s new home includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room and a guest house.

RadarOnline was the first outlet to report about the purchase date of Ben’s new home.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Ben was noticeably absent from Jennifer’s several bashes in the Hamptons, which included an elaborate Bridgerton-themed bash on July 21.

Following the celebrations, an insider exclusively told In Touch that “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed” at the events. “While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it,” the source continued.

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” the insider added. “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

Meanwhile, an additional insider revealed that Ben’s new home is much more aligned with his style than the property he owns with J. Lo. “It’s more modest, way smaller and less expensive than the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together and are trying to sell off,” the source explained.

“If Ben buying a new home without Jennifer Lopez isn’t a sign of trouble in their marriage, then I don’t know what is,” the insider said. “He’s clearly moving on, but you can’t blame him for not going public about it.”

The Argo actor purchased his new home two months after In Touch exclusively reported that he moved out of his and Jennifer’s shared mansion amid their marital woes in May. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source dished at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

National Day Guessing Game Play now

The duo continued to spark split speculation when reports circulated that they recruited realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to do private showings in June. They then publicly listed the home for $68 million on July 11 after they failed to find a buyer. In addition to selling Ben and Jennifer’s home, Santiago also helped him purchase his new property.

As Ben gets settled in his new home, Jennifer has been spotted out and about enjoying her summer in the Hamptons. However, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that she “never expected to be spending her summer alone.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After noting that she’s been “putting on a brave face through it all,” the source added that “this isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” the insider said, referencing Ben’s decision to skip her birthday festivities. “She would have welcomed it.”