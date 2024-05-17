Exclusive Ben and J. Lo Pictured Together for the 1st Time in 47 Days, Reuniting for Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been seen together publicly for the first time in 47 days, world exclusive photos obtained by In Touch reveal.

The couple — who are no longer sleeping under the same roof — reunited to watch Ben’s child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16.

In the images, a stone-faced Ben is seen behind the wheel of a black SUV and reaches across the vehicle to open the passenger door for Jen. They were joined by Jen’s 16-year-old child Emme, who sat in the back seat.

An eyewitness said: “Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function. She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

It’s the second year running that Jen has turned up to see Fin perform on stage. In 2023, she showed up alongside Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In Touch / InTouchWeekly.com

“Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

In Touch was first to report that Ben had moved out of their marital home and the couple who were originally together from 2002 to 2004, reunited in 2021 and married the following year, had split.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” an insider told In Touch exclusively on Wednesday, May 15.

Getty Images; INSET: In Touch / InTouchWeekly.com

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Their previous joint appearance came on March 30 when they were seen holding hands in New York City. They each had high profile appearances in the recent months that followed, but Ben and Jen did not accompany one another.

In Touch / InTouchWeekly.com

In addition to 15-year-old Fin, Ben, 51, and Garner, 51, also share daughter Violet Affleck and son Samuel Affleck. The exes’ divorce was finalized in 2018 but they have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship for their three children. Jen is the parent to Emme Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony. They were married from 2004 to 2014.

In Touch / InTouchWeekly.com

Ironically, Ben and Garner used Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce — the same high-profile lawyer who represented Jen in hers from Marc.

“If you’re in Hollywood and you’re getting a divorce then Laura Wasser is the first call you make,” an industry veteran confirms.