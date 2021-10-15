Is Bennifer 2.0 endgame? According to Jennifer Lopez’s former manager, the triple threat will marry her off-again, on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck, 17 years after they infamously ended their engagement.

Rob Shuter, who was J. Lo’s manager from 2003 to 2005 and even penned the couple’s breakup statement, said that it’s the “right time” for the singer, 52, and Ben, 49.

“Ben was the one that got away. When they broke up his demons were a secret,” Rob, 48, told the Daily Mail. “Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has confronted them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time.”

The Argo director has been candid about his struggle with alcohol addiction and, despite a few slips, is now sober.

The Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner were famously engaged from 2002 to 2004 but rekindled their romance in April after J. Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez. Since reuniting, the couple have been moving fast, including looking at multimillion-dollar homes to house their blended family.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

It appears second time is the charm for the couple. In August, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ben is “more than ready” to propose to the “Jenny from the Block” singer.

“Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” the source said at the time. “All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.”

“Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source previously told In Touch, revealing they are sparing no expense. “They checked out at a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”

The couple had an incredibly busy few months. In between packing on the PDA while on vacations, the pair flew to Italy together where they made their red carpet debut as a couple on September 10 at the premiere of Ben’s upcoming film, The Last Duel. Just one day after leaving Venice, J. Lo appeared on. stage of the Video Music Awards. After that, they attended the 2021 Met Gala together on September 13.