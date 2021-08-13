Popping the question … again? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s engagement is “around the corner,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

According to the insider, “it’s no secret” the “Dance Again” artist, 52, “wants to be married.” For Ben’s part, the Good Will Hunting Actor, 48, “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

Ben and J. Lo began dating in early 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. Later that year, the A-list lovebirds, often referred to as Bennifer, got engaged. However, come 2004, they called it quits.

Shortly after their split, Jennifer moved on with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony and the two share twins Max and Emme. Ben moved on with his now ex-wife Jennifer Garner with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Prior to J. Lo and Ben getting back together earlier this year, the Grammy Award nominee was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. J. Lo and the former New York Yankee, 46, were together for nearly four years before announcing their breakup in April.

Since then, Bennifer 2.0 is in full effect. The Hustlers actress and the Academy Award winner even plan to move in together. “Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source previously told In Touch. “They just checked out at a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”

All of the properties Ben and Jen are looking at are “over the top insane,” the insider added, noting Ben is “usually more on the modest side” when it comes to where he lives, but “he says her extravagance is just one of the things he loves about her.”

As for their children, they’re “super excited about their future home because they know it is going to be a spectacular playground,” assured the source. “Jen has been pushing the real estate search, but a together home has been at the top of their to-do list. They want privacy and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family.”