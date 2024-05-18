Jennifer Lopez is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” in light of her marital issues with Ben Affleck, with insiders exclusively telling In Touch that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a second source tells In Touch. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

Meanwhile, a third insider shares that Ben, 51, is “no longer wearing his wedding band.”

Their plans to divorce come three days after In Touch reported the A-list couple was “headed for a divorce” and an insider revealed that Ben “moved out” of their shared home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source dished on May 15. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Fans noticed things were getting rocky for the couple after Jennifer, 54, attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband by her side. The New York native looked stunning in a custom strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, but “shocked a lot of people” by going solo, a source dished.

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 7, one day after the fashion fundraiser. “Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused.”

The Batman actor blamed his absence on filming The Accountant 2, but a separate source told In Touch it was because he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the Monster-in-Law actress.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider explained on May 15. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Amid their issues, Ben and Jen put on a united front when they stopped out together on May 16 after 47 days of not being photographed together. The pair reunited to see Ben’s child Fin perform in a school play. In the snaps exclusively obtained by In Touch, Ben held a somber expression as he reached over to open the door of an SUV for the Enough actress. Jen’s 16-year-old child Emme was present for the outing and sat in the back seat.

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function,” an eyewitness explained. “She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

Meanwhile, an additional source said that “nothing would have stopped” the former couple from “coming together for the kids.”

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front,” the insider explained. “Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Jennifer and Ben reignited their romance in 2021 after calling off their first wedding nearly 20 years prior. The “Jenny From the Block” artist reconnected with Ben after breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier that year.

The pair tied the knot in July 2022 and it was important to them that they prioritized their blended family. Ben shares children Violet, Fin and Samuel Affleck with ex-wifeGarner, 52, whereas J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme Muñiz with ex-husband Marc, 55.