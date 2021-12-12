Her best third wheel! Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck were spotted shopping for new glasses in Los Angeles along with her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.



Jennifer, 52, kept it casual, wearing a gray sweater and a coat to cover up. Ben, 49, almost matched his girlfriend, wearing a darker gray coat and black pants. Emme, 13, looked stylish as ever as she rocked a large denim jacket, black pants and white Converse sneakers.

Jennifer and Ben have become fan-favorites once they reunited earlier this year after nearly 17 years of being apart. The A-list couple first got together in 2002 and became engaged later that year. By 2004, they split but remained amicable after the Argo actor moved on with now-ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the “On the Floor” artist moved on with Marc, 53.

Prior to rekindling their romance, however, Jennifer was engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They were together for nearly four years until they announced their breakup in April.

Now that Ben and Jen are back on, they’ve enjoyed their brand-new relationship, going on a few excursions together and also spending time with each other’s children. For Emme’s part, it appears she has a positive relationship with the Good Will Hunting actor, as they have been seen out and about together throughout his and Jennifer’s newfound romance.

The reunited duo even looked into buying a new home together over the summer to have a place for their big, happy family, a source exclusively told In Touch on August 12.

“Jen has been pushing the real estate search, but a together home has been at the top of their to-do list,” the insider said. “They want privacy and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family.”

Not only that, but Jennifer has recently said she would like to remarry. While promoting her upcoming film Marry Me in November on Today, Jennifer explained how she’s “a romantic” and “still” believes in “happily ever after” even after her past marriages didn’t go as planned.

“I just don’t think about those things,” the actress said. “I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’e had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist.”