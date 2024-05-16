Jennifer Lopez fueled speculation that she and husband Ben Affleck are having marital issues by “liking” a social media post about broken relationships.

Relationship coach Lenna Marsak shared a post via Instagram on March 19, which included several slides explaining why it’s not possible to “build a healthy relationship” with someone who lacks “integrity and emotional safety.” Other slides break down red flags in relationships, including when someone doesn’t “respect” others time and “lacks effective communication skills.”

Despite being posted in March, Jennifer, 54, seemingly recently came across it and “liked” the post. However, it’s not clear exactly when the Wedding Planner actress first noticed the post.

Jennifer’s interest in the post comes amid reports that she and Ben, 51, have split after nearly two years of marriage. On Wednesday, May 15, a source exclusively told In Touch that the Gone Girl actor has “moved out” of the home they share.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source added. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The insider explained that Ben has been staying busy by “focusing on his work and his kids now.” The Air actor shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the source shared. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Just one day after In Touch reported news of their split, TMZ published photos of Ben leaving a ​house in Brentwood, California, on Thursday, May 16, that he’s been reportedly living in.

News of their marital woes come after Jennifer and Ben sparked split speculation when he didn’t attend the Met Gala with her on May 6, which she served as a co-chair at.

The pair have a long history together, as they first dated in the early 2000s and planned to tie the knot before they called off their 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony was scheduled. Despite calling off their wedding, Jennifer and Ben stayed together until they officially called it quits in January 2004. However, they got a second chance at love when they reconciled in 2021 and got married in July 2022.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

An additional source exclusively told In Touch that the pair has been in therapy in an attempt to work through their issues. “Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” the insider revealed. “He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.”