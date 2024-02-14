Your account
Ben Affleck Supports Jennifer Lopez at Her Movie Premiere After Skipping 'SNL' [Photos]

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

News
Feb 14, 2024 10:43 am·
By
Picture

Ben Affleck is a supportive husband! The Good Will Hunting actor, 51, was by his wife Jennifer Lopez’s side while attending the premiere for her new movie This Is Me … Now: A Love Story on Tuesday, February 13.

The couple’s latest date night comes after he skipped her performance on Saturday Night Live on February 3. However, Jennifer, 54, made sure fans knew they were going strong amid his absence by giving him a special shout out during her performance. “I love you, baby,” she seemingly mouthed after singing her songs “Can’t Get Enough” and “This Is Me… Now,” which were inspired by their reconciliation in 2021.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer and Ben’s date night.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture