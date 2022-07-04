Family affair! Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend shopping with her fiancé, Ben Affleck, teenage child Emme Muñiz and Ben’s son Samuel Garner at the Melrose Flea Market on Sunday, July 3.

Jennifer, 52, wore her signature golden brown locks in a sleek ponytail as she opted for a tight black turtle neck and flowy pattern skirt. Topping off the look with an expensive black Birkin bag, the “Jenny From the Block” artist nailed her Sunday errands look.

Emme, 14, is clearly following in the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s footsteps with their own trailblazing style. The teenager wore a beige, oversized patterned shirt and paired the look with Bermuda shorts, long striped socks and high-top Vans sneakers.

While Emme opts for an edgier look than their super glam mom, they will often pick out “cool clothes” for the Selena actress. “They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” an insider told Life & Style in December 2021 of the celebrity family. “Emme has inherited her mom J. Lo’s creative flair.”

Jennifer didn’t only pass down her style but star power as well. Emme recently joined their mother for a performance in June 2022 at Dodger Stadium. The duo shared the stage as they sang Christina Perri’s hit single “A Thousand Years” at the L.A. Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala.

It wasn’t the first time Emme joined their mother on stage. As most fans know, Jennifer performed at the February 2020 Super Bowl and Emme accompanied the Hustlers actress on stage for the halftime show. The historic performance was featured in the songstresses’ new Netflix documentary, Halftime, which premiered in June 2022.

In addition to Emme, the Marry Me star also shares son Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Jennifer is clearly close with Emme, she makes sure to spend quality time with Max. The JLo Beauty founder previously revealed to her YouTube followers that her favorite thing about her son is “his sense of humor and his incredible vocabulary,” adding, “Also, your big heart, you have an enormous heart, and you are always so caring.”

