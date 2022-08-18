It’s about to be official … again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to tie the knot once more in an intimate ceremony at his Riceboro, Georgia, estate owned by the actor in front of the couple’s children, family and closest friends.

Preparations are fully underway according to aerial photos obtained by the Daily Mail of the enormous, plantation-style property that boasts a main mansion, a small cottage and an Oyster House, 10,000-square-foot residence where guests are expected to stay.

The photos of the property also seem to show food being trucked in ahead of the celebrations, as well as tents being set up.

The newlyweds’ second wedding ceremony comes just one month after they were legally married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me actress shared the following day via her On the JLo newsletter. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the Wedding Planner actress added. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Following their private Las Vegas marriage ceremony, the happy couple jetted off to their Paris honeymoon where they relaxed with their children. From shopping sprees and extravagant dinners, the blended family was seen taking in the sights in the City of Love. They even took a river cruise on the Seine where Ben was spotted snoozing.

The Gigli costars rekindled their romance nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. The couple were previously set to wed in September 2003 but postponed the wedding due to too much “media scrutiny.”

Following their split, J. Lo went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and welcome twins Emme and Max in February 2008. For his part, Ben moved on with actress Jennifer Garner, and the two tied the knot in June 2005. The pair welcomed children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel before finalizing their divorce in October 2018.

Ben and Jen were linked once again in April 2021, following her split from ex-fiancé and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The Dazed and Confused actor surprised his love when he popped the question one year later as Jennifer was enjoying a bubble bath.