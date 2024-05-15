Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has “moved out” of the home they share, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dishes. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Fans have noticed that Ben and Jennifer have been spending increasing amounts of time apart in recent weeks. The actor did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event. Ben’s official excuse for missing the Met Gala was that he was busy filming The Accountant 2, but In Touch’s source says he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the A-list singer.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

An ongoing problem in the pair’s relationship was the different ways they handled the spotlight, with Jennifer embracing media attention and Ben shying away from it. In J.Lo’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Air star admitted, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Jennifer added, “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me,” and a source says, “Ben would never try to stifle [Jennifer]’s dreams or tell her she can’t do something that advances her career, even though she can be quite controlling of him.”

Unfortunately, compromising ended up being harder than the couple thought. “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” the insider explains. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Ben and Jen first dated in the early 2000s and were just days away from tying the knot when they called off their 2003 wedding. They stayed together until January 2004 before ending the relationship. It wasn’t until 2021 that they reconciled, which led to them finally tying the knot in July 2022.

