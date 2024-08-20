Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage on Tuesday, August 20, In Touch can confirm. In Touch was first to report the news of Bennifer’s marital issues.

J. Lo, 55, filed the divorce paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the date that fell on the estranged couple’s second anniversary of their lavish wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia. Jennifer listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.

The superstar didn’t indicate that she and Ben, 52, had a prenup in her paperwork.

Jennifer and Ben have a long history together, as they were previously engaged in the early 2000s. Nearly two decades after they split in 2004, the pair reconciled in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

Rumors began to swirl that they were experiencing problems when fans noticed they hadn’t been spotted together in months, while In Touch exclusively reported they were “headed for a divorce” on May 15.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider said at the time, adding that Ben was not to “blame” for their issues. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

In light of the reports, the pair seemingly put up a united front when they made their first public appearance in 47 days on May 16. Ben was seen behind the wheel of his car, and photos exclusively obtained by In Touch showed him leaning across the vehicle to open the passenger side door for Jennifer. They reunited to attend his child Fin’s school play, while Jennifer’s child Emme also joined them for the outing.

Two days later, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that the “Waiting for Tonight” singer was “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” and that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

The duo spent weeks seemingly trying to prove they were working on their romance, though they also dropped many hints that there was trouble in paradise. Not only was Ben spotted without his wedding band on several occasions, but he also didn’t attend any of Jennifer’s promotional events for her movie Atlas.

Meanwhile, Jennifer canceled her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour just weeks before it was scheduled to kick off in June.

The cancelation came after another source exclusively told In Touch that she was “extremely stressed” over her “disastrous ticket sales.”

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“Even at heavily reduced prices, they aren’t in demand,” the insider explained. “Her manager, Benny [Medina], is blaming everyone around him for the low sales even though he put the tour together alongside Live Nation.”

After noting it was a “big mistake” to put Jennifer “on a tour this size,” the source added that Ben also felt pressure regarding the low sales. “Ben hates being in the public eye so much and he’s pissed that it’s 24/7 scrutiny because of the attention Jennifer brings too,” the insider said.

Jennifer and Ben spent the summer of 2024 apart, as she stayed in the Hamptons and he remained in Los Angeles. The Gone Girl star closed escrow on a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, California, on her July 24 birthday. The former couple publicly listed their marital mansion for sale on July 11 for $68 million.