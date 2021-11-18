Let’s get loud! Jennifer Lopez said she would remarry amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

“I don’t know, yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic,” the “On the Floor” artist said on Today on Thursday, November 18. “I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent.”

Jennifer, 52, reunited with Ben, 49, in May after having broken off their engagement in September 2004. The duo remained amicable following their split, citing media attention and timing as the main reasons behind their breakup.

“They’re talking about their future together,” a source told In Touch on June 16, as the Marry Me actress and the Argo actor’s relationship began heating up.

The couple’s reunion came on the heels of Jennifer’s breakup from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The two were together four years.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Before Ben, Jennifer was married to Ojani Noa for one year from 1997 to 1998. Three years later, the “Jenny From the Block” artist married her second husband, Chris Judd. The two finalized their divorce in 2003.

Shortly after splitting from Ben, Jennifer married her third husband and fellow singer, Marc Anthony, in 2004. Nearly seven years later, they divorced but remained friendly coparents to their children Max and Emme.

“Listen, if you can’t laugh at yourself and take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things,” Jennifer added, referring to her previous marriages. “I feel like I’m a human being just like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs. I’ve made mistakes. I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life, of who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, as an artist. Yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that.”

Jennifer’s newest film Marry Me follows a pop star who is about to marry a fellow musician on stage, but a video is leaked of him cheating on her. So, Jennifer’s character marries a random audience member, played by Owen Wilson, right then and there after noticing his sign that reads, “Marry Me.”

The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022.