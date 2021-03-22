Actress Ana de Armas Seemingly Shuts Down Rumors She and Ex Ben Affleck Are Back Together Post-Split

Back on? Not so fast! Ana de Armas seemingly shut down rumors she and ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance.

The Knives Out actress, 32, got fans talking after she uploaded a selfie via Instagram that showed her wearing a half-heart necklace. Ben, 48, was previously spotted wearing the other half of the gold pendant in May 2020 when they were still together.

After hearing the rumblings, the brunette babe appeared to deny that was the case by posting a slew of GIFs that read “Nope,” “No” and “I Don’t Think So” on her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 22.

Courtesy of Ana de Armas/Instagram

The response comes just over a month after Ana posted a clip singing the lyrics to a telling breakup song. “And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah/You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb,” Amy Winehouse‘s tune “You Sent Me Flying” goes. If you recall, Ben previously threw out a life-size cutout of his ex. Oops!

In Touch confirmed on January 18 that the couple called it quits after nearly one year of dating. “Ana ended the relationship,” a source exclusively divulged of their split at the time. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.”

In December 2020, the Deep Water costars, who grew close while portraying a husband and wife in the psychological thriller, took a big step in their relationship — Ana moved into the father of three’s Los Angeles mansion. Unfortunately, their arrangement caused a shift in their “dynamic.“

“The honeymoon phase is over for Ana and Ben,” said a separate insider, who added that things got tougher “when they moved in together.” The pair had different lifestyles, and it didn’t help that the Good Will Hunting actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, wasn’t “interested in getting to know Ana on a personal level,” which came “across as standoffish.”

“Jen is an overprotective mom, and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don’t think she realizes it, though,” a third source previously told In Touch of their three kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “Her children are her main focus.”

Ben was previously married to Jen from June 2005 to October 2018. As for Ana, she was married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from July 2011 to early 2013.