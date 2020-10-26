Bun in the oven? Jennifer Garner clapped back at rumors she’s pregnant with baby No. 4 after sharing a photo with a pumpkin.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe … ” the Peppermint actress, 48, captioned a sweet photo via Instagram post-carve.

In response, one fan wrote, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,” to which the A-lister quickly replied, “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of three — who shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck — addressed pregnancy speculation. Back in September, Jen assured followers her baby-making days are over.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids and am not — and never will be — pregnant,” the 13 Going on 30 babe told a fan who asked the invasive question on September 10. “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that’s another story.”

The speculation came after the Alias star shared a video wearing denim overalls and red rain boots while exploring a farm belonging to her relatives in Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

In Touch confirmed in August that Jen and boyfriend John Miller split after less than two years of dating. The exes called it quits before Los Angeles went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic but remain “friendly,” a source told In Touch.

“Jen may be single but she’s not taking this time to feel sorry for herself. Just the opposite. She’s got a lot going on and having, or not having a guy in her life has never defined her,” the insider divulged at the time. “Jen’s a great catch. Having a happy and healthy family is always her main goal.”

A second source noted that her kids “miss” having John around but that “life goes on.”

“There are plenty of activities around Halloween to keep them busy. Jen is working on costumes and decorating the house,” the insider shared about the famous family’s plans. “Jen lives for Halloween and everything fall-related.”

As for Ben, “he can really see a future” with girlfriend Ana de Armas, a third source dished, adding that the father of three is “so much happier” since falling for the gorgeous brunette on the set of their movie, Deep Water, in November 2019. “He’s fallen for her, and he’s fallen hard!” they divulged. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks. … Being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.” So there you have it! Three kiddos are enough for this busy mama.