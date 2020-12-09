Not getting in a rut. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby shared a new message about refusing to feel “stuck” amid her lingering health concerns.

“You’re not stuck. You may be overwhelmed, tired, overworked, over-stimulated or burnt out, but you are not stuck,” read the message posted by Danielle via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 9. The TV personality, 36, appears to be keeping in good spirits following her hospitalization in November.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle has been very open about how she is struggling after her E.R. trip to see why she was experiencing “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.” The TLC star said the scare made her realize how important it is for her to relax, but that is easier said than done because she is a working mom-of-six with a full plate.

“It’s been a stressful two weeks … And the stress ain’t slowing down!” Danielle wrote in a social media update on November 23. “I almost hate the word ‘relax’ [because] I don’t have time to relax hahaha. (Who can relate???) Lol.”

“So, I’m squeezing some ‘relaxation time’ into my day before heading to another doctor’s appointment,” the Texas-based star revealed to fans, kindly adding, “Just want to drop a quick thank you for prayers lately. A lot of you have been asking and … I am feeling ‘better’ just not OK. I am still in the process of figuring out what’s going on internally and it doesn’t look like it’s a simple answer.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Intagram

Adam Busby — who shares quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker, Olivia and older daughter Blayke with Danielle — was the first to reveal she was dealing with medical issues behind closed doors. “Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” he wrote via Instagram. “It just happened rather quickly today.” After showing his spouse support, Adam, 38, later confirmed they were back at home and patiently waiting for test results.

With Christmas only a few weeks away, the couple embraced the holiday spirit and decorated their newly-renovated abode with a snow-capped tree and festive pieces. After going through that unexpected health scare last month, Danielle is ready for some merry and bright days ahead with her loved ones!