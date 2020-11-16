Adam Busby gave an update on wife Danielle Busby after revealing she was in the hospital for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

“Just made it home, didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” the OutDaughtered star wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, November 15. “Thank you for all of the prayers and well-wishes.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Earlier that day, the father of six — who shares quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker, Olivia and an older daughter Blayke with Danielle — told followers she was in the emergency room.

“Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” the concerned dad wrote on Instagram. “Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

Countless fans took to the comments with supportive messages including fellow TLC star Tori Roloff. The Little People, Big World mom shared three “raised hands” emojis while Matt Roloff‘s girlfriend Caryn Chandler wrote, “Prayers and strength to all of you.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Danielle found herself in the hospital recently. Almost exactly one year ago, Adam asked for “prayers” after telling fans they were “back where this crazy journey started.”

In a YouTube video shared on November 12, 2019, the busy mom said she decided to get a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome].

“I know this isn’t something we haven’t ever really shared or talked about, but life physically after having quintuplets has been super painful, challenging, hard,” she revealed. “[We’ve] discovered that, you know, [I] basically [have] PCOS, which is like where cysts keep forming on my ovaries and they keep rupturing, which is just unbearable … So we’re having a hysterectomy today.”

On year prior, Danielle came down with a nasty illness right around the holidays.

“Bringing in the new year very different than I thought,” businesswoman captioned a photo of IVs coming from her arm in a hospital bed in January 2019. “This week sure has been … not so fun! From high fever and strep throat to an ER visit for horrible stomach pains … Yuck! Go away pain! I’m glad to be back home but already miss those extra hands with the girls. Thankful for Buzz @adambuzz rocking the Daddy title loud and proud! I sure do hope I can get to feeling better before this evening…but until then, nap time for quints and a movie on [the] couch with Blayke, a.k.a. ‘nap for mommy.'”

She just can’t catch a break. Here’s hoping Danielle gets some answers soon!