OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby had a blast during her fun-filled evening out with husband Adam Busby after her health scare. The TLC personality and her beau were all smiles after watching their daughter Blayke’s first basketball game.

“This is a new sport for Blayke and it was so fun to see her run the court … AND … they WON!” the mom of six, 36, gushed on Tuesday, December 15. Blayke, 9, looked proud of her exciting accomplishment while clad in a team jersey.

Danielle and Adam cheered on their eldest child in League City, Texas, and fans were glad to see Danielle appears to be in great spirits post-hospitalization.

The reality TV dad, 36, previously shared that his spouse was in the emergency room after experiencing “alarming sensations in her arms and legs” on November 15. He later confirmed they were back at home and “didn’t get a whole lot of answers, but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup.”

Luckily, things were starting to look up for the Graeson Bee Boutique owner shortly after. “Got to photograph an event tonight at Danielle’s boutique,” Adam shared via Instagram on November 20, gushing over how happy he is to see her prospering with her business goals. “Love to see @dbusby do what she loves. #proudhusband #sheissmokinghottoo,” he added in his sweet caption.

While waiting to find out the issue causing her symptoms, Danielle said she is trying to force herself to slow down, which is no easy feat with a busy work and home life. “I almost hate the word ‘relax’ [because] I don’t have time to relax hahaha. (Who can relate??? lol),” the Louisiana native wrote on November 23. “Just want to drop a quick thank you for prayers lately. A lot of you have been asking and … I am feeling ‘better’ just not OK. I am still in the process of figuring out what’s going on internally and it doesn’t look like it’s a simple answer.”

More recently, the brood enjoyed some time away from their abode, however it resulted in them facing some backlash. Adam, 38, clapped back at naysayers who criticized them for traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are following the guidelines for traveling safely. There is a way to travel and stay safe,” he responded in an Instagram comment on December 10. “We aren’t doing a single thing that is against the law. If you think you can’t walk out of your door without getting a serious illness, then by all means stay home.”