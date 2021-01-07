Inside ‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby’s Health Scare: Everything We Know So Far

A trooper. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby is putting on a brave face as she undergoes various tests amid her health concerns.

After her hospitalization in November 2020, the Houston, Texas, resident continues to share the latest information about her health issues on social media and she has made a point to thank fans for their words of support during the time-consuming and strenuous process.

Danielle, 37, still hasn’t found out exactly why she has been feeling “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs, but fortunately, doctors told the TLC mom that she doesn’t have to go under the knife.

“I went into my procedure on [January 3] pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed,” the CADi Fitness co-owner wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 7. “I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome.”

Danielle was relieved to hear the news, but she told her followers that it doesn’t mean it is the “end” to her current struggles. “More tests, lead to more doctors … but still no clear answer at the moment of what’s going on,” added the reality star.

The Louisiana native is looking into every possible scenario, having met with a cardiologist as well as rheumatologist to get to the bottom of it. As they dive deeper into her medical history and symptoms, Danielle also vowed to “slow down” her lifestyle, which is a major adjustment for the businesswoman and parent.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s husband, Adam Busby, keeps on proving that he is her rock during tough times. The reality TV dad was the first to tell fans of her hospitalization and he has remained by her side day-in and day-out.

When she was feeling better, the pair enjoyed a fun evening together on November 20, and it put a much-needed smile on her face. “Got to photograph an event tonight at Danielle’s boutique, @graesonbee,” Adam, 38, captioned a shot on Instagram. “Love to see @dbusby do what she loves. #proudhusband #sheissmokinghottoo.”

Scroll down to get all of the updates on Danielle’s health.