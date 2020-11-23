Putting her health first. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby revealed her plans to “slow down” so she can give her body the time it needs to heal following her hospitalization for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

“It’s been a stressful two weeks … And the stress ain’t slowing down! I almost hate the word ‘relax’ [because] I don’t have time to relax hahaha. (Who can relate??? lol),” Danielle, 36, began her update via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 23, adding that it is vital for her to take it easy.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

“So, I’m squeezing some ‘relaxation time’ into my day before heading to another doctor’s appointment. Just want to drop a quick thank you for prayers lately,” the mom of six continued. “A lot of you have been asking and … I am feeling ‘better’ just not OK. I am still in the process of figuring out what’s going on internally and it doesn’t look like it’s a simple answer.”

The TV personality promised to share more news about her well-being with fans as soon as she gets word from her medical team. Danielle and her husband, Adam Busby, have been patiently awaiting test results after her trip to the emergency room on November 15. “Crazy how fast your day can turn,” he wrote about his spouse’s scare at the time. “It just happened rather quickly today.”

Later on, the TLC dad, 38, confirmed she was back in the comfort of their home. “Didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” Adam shared.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram; Courtesy Adam Busby/Instagram

The Graeson Bee Boutique owner and Adam have been happily married for 14 years now and the couple shares 5-year-old quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker and Olivia as well as 9-year-old daughter Blayke. On November 18, Danielle celebrated the quints overcoming their own health struggles in a heartfelt message.

“Today is #worldprematurityday! A day that is emotionally hard for me to reflect on,” Danielle reminisced. “[The] love God has for me, my girls and our family! A day that reminds me that no matter how hard today is, IT WAS HARDER then, when I delivered five premature babies weighing 2 pounds to 2.6 pounds at 28 weeks [plus] 2 days. It’s a day that reminds me of when my Faith was the strongest.”

“It’s a day that reminds me that community and people are important to have in your life,” the fitness enthusiast gushed. “It’s a day that reminds me that … LOOK HOW FAR WE HAVE COME!!”

These past few weeks have clearly been rough for Danielle, but fortunately Adam remains by her side and their family will soon be enjoying Thanksgiving with a fun-filled holiday trip!