How Old Are the Busby Quints? Adam and Danielle Busby’s Daughters Are Already 5 Years Old

Terrible twos? Not anymore! Adam and Danielle Busby‘s quints are all grown up. Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, Parker Kate, Ava Lane and Olivia Marie are 5 years old and look more and more like little adults each and every day.

In 2020, Danielle shared a touching tribute to her girls as they celebrated their fifth trip around the sun. “HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY to my miracle babies. You all make me smile, laugh, cry and lose my mind all in one day. I LOVE EACH ONE OF YOU TREMENDOUSLY and I am so BLESSED to be called your Mommy / Mama / Mom,” the OutDaughtered star sweetly shared via Instagram, before writing a message to each individual quint.

“Ava — I love how lazy and goofy you have always been. Olivia — I love how you are on a mission every day to make whoever is around you laugh. Hazel — I love that you are so loving and how you love to repeat everything like Yeah Yeah from Sandlot. Riley — I love that you are so strong-willed and the older you get, the more and more I feel like you are more like me. Parker Kate — I love that you have the best smile ever and that you think you are the ‘big sister’ when you are actually my baby baby. LOVE YOU MOST, my baby girls.”

America’s only all-female set of quintuplets were born on April 8, 2015. On World Prematurity Day in November 2020, Danielle revealed her daughters weighed between “2 pounds to 2.6 pounds” and were delivered at “28 weeks + 2 days.” After “three months in the ICU,” the couple were able to take them all home, and as of 2021, the girls are thriving.

Unfortunately, last year’s birthday celebrations had to be low-key amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The month we look forward to every year because it’s the month we get to celebrate the BIRTHDAYS of ALL SIX of our girls,” Danielle wrote on the “It’s a Buzz World” blog. “We had BIG EXCITING plans … but then COVID happened and we basically were on a ‘stay home’ order and couldn’t go anywhere. Heartbreak!!! I hated this for our girls. But thankfully, they were so understanding of the situation and we had a small intimate little birthday celebration for all them.” Here’s hoping they can do something * a little * more fun this year.

