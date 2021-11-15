These exes have a complicated history. Though Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin were married for 10 years and welcomed eight children together — a set of twins and a set of sextuplets — the former husband and wife haven’t been on good terms in years. Over the years, Jon has accused Kate of being an “absentee” mom, while Kate has said that none of her children have been “damaged” from filming the reality TV series.

Jon and Kate, who divorced in 2009 after a decade of marriage, were locked in a battle for custody of their minor children for several years. The duo share sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

Jon, who admitted in July 2020 to The Sun that the custody battle was “done,” has custody of Collin and Hannah, who live with him in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah are with Kate and moved with her to North Carolina in March 2021, and the twins are both in New York at college, with Mady studying at Syracuse University and Cara attending Fordham University.

On top of the former couple firing back at each other over their contentious custody arrangement through the years, Jon, who had more than once accused Kate of abuse, was accused of abuse himself. In September 2020, Collin alleged that his father “punched” and “kicked” him in a since-deleted Instagram post, prompting an investigation by the Berks County Children and Youth Services in Pennsylvania.

A rep for the dad of eight strongly denied the allegations. “Jon has never abused Collin,” they told In Touch at the time. “No charges have been filed against him, and there’s no ongoing Children and Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

