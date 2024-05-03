The forecast for May 5 – 11

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Tackling one of your goals brings satisfaction this week. A little self-publicity is a good idea, too. You say the right thing at exactly the right time. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’re overcome by a desire to focus on yourself right now, and that’s exactly what you should do, even if it disappoints others. A new plan sparks excitement. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Whatever you do this week has extra intensity, and that leaves you feeling extremely vulnerable and excited. Now is the ideal time for confiding in someone you trust about a certain fear. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Friends and other kindred spirits are your favorite form of communication this week. Conversations inspire you to think creatively. A rare laugh with an old pal makes you smile. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re more than happy to do what you can to help others, and it impresses a well-connected person. It’s going to be a busy week, so grab the chance to put your feet up when you can. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re still in the grip of some powerful feelings. One of the best ways of dealing with emotion is to confide in someone you trust. Let bygones be bygones at the end of the week. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Progress is your goal this week, and the only way to move forward is to cooperate with those around you, even if they are difficult. Be aware of your sensitivity at work to avoid seeming defensive. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s a wonderful week for inspiration. Allow yourself to be swept away by enthusiasm. Having fun may prove to be more expensive than you were expecting, so plan ahead. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

An innate fear of not being good enough threatens to hamper you, but your confidence soon returns. Believe in yourself! Confidence is key in an upcoming social situation. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Once again, you have plenty to keep you busy. A conversation early in the week goes well, as long as you’re prepared to listen as well as speak! Surprising news makes its way to you. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Slight feelings of insecurity are making you want to stick with the places you know best, but it’s important that you step out of your comfort zone. Emotional demands don’t get you anywhere at week’s end. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Give yourself the freedom to experiment, whether it’s with ideas or actions. You hate the thought of being tied down, and you react with anger at the slightest hint of restriction. LUCKY NUMBER: 5