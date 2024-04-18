The forecast for April 21 – April 27

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Mind what you say or risk giving someone the wrong impression. Take extra care in your relationships this week. Good communication is the key to happiness. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your curiosity is piqued this week! Anything connected with travel is especially enticing, and a little investigation might make it plausible. Good company surprises you. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

It’s a big week for you. Look out for opportunities that attract attention, but don’t let your ego get overblown. You’re grounded, focused and learning how to have tact. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re feeling optimistic. A certain someone’s actions delight you midweek. Big questions need answering — make sure all the people involved in this scenario know what’s expected of them. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Having a good time? Take note: All that entertainment is burning a hole in your pocket! A friend needs support this week, and you’re the perfect person to come to the rescue. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You can’t get enough of people right now. You’re thinking of a rosy future, especially where romance is concerned. But pay attention to your finances first! LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

It’s time to give careful thought to your concerns. A discussion midweek gives you some clarity. Glossing over the facts will only cause more problems. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Life is busy, and you’re putting effort into all you do. Speak up when a compliment is paid to an undeserving subject. At the office, choose words wisely. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Surround yourself with your favorite people whenever you get a chance. This is a week full of laughter and joy — but only if you seek it out. Reach out to an old friend in need. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Now’s the time to stop confusing reality and wishful thinking. A breather from responsibilities is deserved — and possibly necessary. Just don’t lose sight of what’s important. You still have more work to do. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re entering a long-term phase in which your goals will be emphasized. Stay focused; your hard work will be rewarded. A little comic relief helps keep your spirits high. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You can’t resist spending sprees at the moment, and a big splurge is all too tempting this week. Avoid laying the blame for your problems on someone else — there is always room for self-improvement. LUCKY NUMBER: 11