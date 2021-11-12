The drama isn’t over. Jon Gosselin‘s daughter Hannah has been living with him since 2018, but he claimed the time apart from her mother, Kate Gosselin, hasn’t been much of an issue.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 44, discussed his family’s ongoing feud during the Monday, November 8, episode of The Dr. Oz Show. When host Dr. Mehmet Oz asked him if Hannah, 17, missed her mom, 46, the former TLC personality replied, “No, I know that.”

A rep for Kate did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The former spouses ended their 10-year marriage in 2009, but they have since been locked in a custody battle over their 17-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Collin and Alexis. Collin and Hannah have been living with their father since he was awarded full custody of them in 2018, while the other four siblings relocated to North Carolina with their mother in March. (Twins Mady and Cara, 21, are both away at college.)

“[Hannah] feels a little bit slighted from what things have transpired,” Jon told Oz, 61. “I know she misses Leah and Alexis. She’s been snubbed by her brothers, so I don’t know what’s going on with that.”

The DJ added that Hannah does still keep in touch with Mady and Cara, who are both attending school in New York. Mady, who goes to Syracuse University, recently stopped in Pennsylvania to visit with Hannah while on her way back to school.

In the same interview, Jon revealed that he hasn’t spoken to the twins in eight years, but he’s afraid that reaching out through Hannah might negatively impact her own relationship with her sisters.

Earlier this year, Jon claimed that his estranged children didn’t reach out to him while he was in the hospital battling COVID-19. “I guess my plight to them, or what I really want to say is, ‘I love you, my door is always open, you’re welcome anytime, there’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things,’” he said during a March interview on The Dr. Oz Show. “’You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin.’”

In 2020, Collin accused his father of abusive behavior, which led to an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania. The Couples Therapy alum denied the allegations at the time, with a rep telling In Touch in a statement, “Jon has never abused Collin. … Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

The father and son have seemingly put the incident behind them, with Collin posing for a back-to-school photo with Hannah in August of this year. “First day of 11th Grade!!!!” Jon captioned an Instagram photo of the duo. “Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad.”