Jon Gosselin shared his son Collin’s plans for the future while appearing on The Dr. Oz Show, revealing the 17-year-old will be joining the Army or Marines.

“My son recently enlisted in the service so he could graduate early or he could stay another year,” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 44, shared during the sit-down interview on Monday, November 8.

“He wants to go in the reserves,” added Jon, noting Collin is still deciding between his options. “He scored really well on his testing for the Army.”

Jon was granted sole custody of kids Collin and Hannah back in 2018. The Pennsylvania resident also shares 21-year-old twins Cara and Mady as well as 17-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

During his talk-show appearance, the DJ also shared an update on Hannah, revealing if she missed her estranged mother amid their ongoing feud.

“No, I know that,” Jon told host Dr. Mehmet Oz. A rep for Kate did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding his claims.

Kate, 46, and the other kids — aside from Cara and Mady who are now in college — moved to North Carolina in March. In Touch previously confirmed that Cara is attending Fordham University in New York, while Mady is enrolled in Syracuse.

“I haven’t talked to my twins in eight years,” the TLC alum explained about their estranged relationship, revealing he still hopes they can reconcile one day. “I text them every single year. And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”

As for his own latest developments, Jon said his biggest priorities are making sure his kids are taken care of.

“I’m really just focusing on those things, I’m not really focused on my status in the world or being with another woman,” he shared in the wake of his split from longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad in August after seven years of dating. Jon said he is still helping Colleen though her cancer treatments post-split.

In August, Jon also shared the first photo of Hannah and Collin since Collin accused him of physical abuse in September 2020, showing the two posing in front of their matching cars on their first day of 11th grade.

“Jon has never abused Collin,” the father of eight’s rep previously told In Touch amid the allegations, denying the claims made against Jon. “No charges have been filed against him, and there’s no ongoing Children and Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”