Jon Gosselin is full of hope. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wants to reconcile with six of his estranged children ahead of Father’s Day.

Jon, 44, continues to have full custody of daughter Hannah and brother Collin. However, he still wants to have a relationship with his other six children — Cara, Mady, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel. The reality star shares his kids with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

“I always have hope,” Jon confessed to HollywoodLife. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that.”

“I kind of just have to hold on to hope and not give up and let them know that I love them and I’m here no matter what. I’m not going to give up but I can’t dwell on the whys and hows,” he continued. “I just have to focus on getting myself right and the ones that are here and doing the best that I can and being centered and being in a good relationship and focusing on myself as well.”

Kate, 46, and Jon shot into the limelight with their TLC reality show in 2007. The series was renamed Kate Plus 8 in 2010 and ran until 2017. Jon and Kate’s 10-year-marriage imploded in 2009 that led to a tumultuous divorce.

Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kate was given full custody of their six children while Jon was awarded full legal and physical custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018. Jon and Collin don’t have any type of relationship with his other siblings; however, the current Amazon IT technician is fine with Hannah’s choice to do so.

“Hannah stays in contact with them,” Jon added. “I love my kids, all of them. Even though I’m kind of estranged from Mady and Cara, I hope one day that they just call me up and just talk to me.”

Jon also explained that he has nothing planned for Father’s Day on June 20. “We don’t have any set plans for Father’s Day. When you’re a father who’s had kids taken away from you, you feel like every day is Father’s Day for you. I see my kids every single day. I have off though. I’ll probably do nothing,” he said.

Aside from working for Amazon, Jon also has worked as a DJ, but it seems his days spinning music are over. He joked that he’s “going to stay out of bars and clubs, pretty much.”

“If there’s a really big gig, that’s cool. I’m just not into staying up until 4 in the morning anymore. I can’t do it with my job. My kids, they don’t mind. They miss me playing, actually. I’m a cool dad…That’s what Hannah would say!” he quipped.