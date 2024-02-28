The forecast for March 3 through March 9

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Don’t follow anyone’s advice without thinking it through carefully first. At the end of the day, your opinion is the one that matters most. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

How many business cards have you got left? Luck is on your side this week, so rehearse your elevator pitch and start rubbing elbows with the right people. Take a leap of faith. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As a sensitive soul, it can be hard to admit that it’s time to move on. Trust your feelings, and if you need to take a break from someone or something, do it with love. Reach out to a friend for help. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You have a way of making hard work look easy, and when you’re motivated, you can move mountains! Sometimes, though, teamwork is essential. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Daily routines may seem boring to some, but you thrive in a structured environment. This is not the time to step outside your comfort zone and take huge risks. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Money can’t buy happiness — but it certainly helps pay the bills! Find a way to use your talents to boost your finances. You deserve all the good things that life has to offer. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Feeling worn-out and overwhelmed? It’s time to take it slow. Hunker down at home this weekend and spend some much needed time looking inward. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your emotions may be getting the better of you right now — and that’s OK! Let it all out. If the people around you seem unreliable, leave them behind. You can’t let them bring you down. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Turn on the charm and you’ll pull more than one eligible bachelor into your orbit! If you want a fling to flourish, be honest; only then can you love and be loved. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, think about your heart’s desire — and then let your finely tuned instincts lead the way. You are in control of your life, so be clear about your intentions. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Romance is in the air, but you must be willing to make the first move! If you feel that true love is out of reach, now’s the time to unpack any emotional baggage that could be holding you back. Plan a trip for next year. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The world is your playground, but before venturing into new territory, you need to decide what you want out of life. You will feel so much better — promise! Consult with someone you trust if you’re unsure about a certain situation. LUCKY NUMBER: 11