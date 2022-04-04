Kate Gosselin was “irate, like beyond furious” that her daughter Hannah Gosselin “could choose” to live with Jon Gosselin in Pennsylvania with her brother Colin Gosselin, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Kate absolutely adored Hannah and wanted her to stay with her,” the insider adds. “But Hannah just felt that it was not the right atmosphere for her, even though she absolutely loves her brothers and sisters.”

Leaving her brothers and sisters, other sextuplets: Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and twins Mady and Cara, who both live at their respective colleges but stay with their mother when visiting home from school, “was very difficult for” Hannah, who is starting her own business.

In the end, Hannah, 17, “felt living with her father was definitely the right decision,” the insider explains.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Kate, 47, “definitely spent a lot of time making sure the kids don’t spend time together,” another source previously told Us Weekly, adding that Hannah “doesn’t really speak to her mom much. … She’s focused on high school and getting into college.”

Hannah “would love to spend time” with the rest of her siblings, but it “just hasn’t been possible,” the source claimed.

“They live in North Carolina [with mom Kate Gosselin], and she lives with her dad [and brother Collin] in Pennsylvania,” the insider added. “It is sad. She does hope that at one point she can see her brothers and sisters. They were all very, very close and her leaving to go live with Jon had absolutely nothing to do with her brothers and sisters. She loves them to death.”

Jon, 44, recently gushed about how proud of Hannah he is as she’s set to embark to college this fall.

“I can’t believe 18 is around the corner. [surprised face emoji] [red heart emoji] #Prouddad,” Jon captioned a screen grab of an article that went into the details of Hannah’s college plans on his Instagram.

Jon and Hannah recently visited the University of Miami, which is the institution that Hannah plans to attend in the fall. “Hannah has been talking nonstop about getting out of rural Pennsylvania and going to college in Florida,” a source told The Sun. “Hannah was even considering graduating early because she wants to start taking college courses and majoring in business.”

While Jon has full custody of Hannah and Collin, Kate has custody of the other sextuplets. Jon and Kate, who met in 1997 and married in June 1999, lived in Pennsylvania during their 10-year marriage, which ended in December 2009.

Kate later sold her Pennsylvania home in 2021 and now resides in North Carolina with four of the septuplets.