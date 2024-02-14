The forecast for February 18 through February 24

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Life feels extremely intense at the moment. Try not to get involved in business that doesn’t concern you. A new development in your love life takes you by surprise. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Pay attention to your heart and feelings when it comes to love. You may need to rearrange your schedule this week to reach out to someone in need. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There are more important things in life than spending hours at the office, so take a break and enjoy some R&R. Get ready for future changes. What happens next can set solid foundations. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This is an action-packed time. A pleasant surprise can come through a friend. A soulful connection could be closer than you think. For couples, plan a romantic date night! LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A new development arises at work that can be very beneficial to you. For love, be honest about who you are and what you want — don’t try to please others at the expense of losing yourself. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Follow your dreams. Life is full of compromises, but don’t sell yourself short. With love, you might meet a perfect match now, so make sure your style has a wow factor. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A discussion moves love to the next phase. Singles may meet someone fabulous. Discard the old to embrace the new. At the office, be positive! LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

To start a new love affair, be prepared to let go of old attitudes. Forgive and forget. With a family get-together, don’t be in too much of a hurry to organize everything. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This week, your home environment is a place to gather, entertain and reconnect with those you love. Arrangements at work can influence a family situation. Consider your options before you agree or disagree. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Now is a time of togetherness. You can ask your partner or family for advice, but remember, you’re capable of making up your own mind. Don’t make hasty financial decisions. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Keep the lines of communication open with people at work. When it concerns family and money, try to settle an old dispute over the holidays. A creative venture can get the go-ahead now. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Brace yourself for an intense discussion with someone close. Be candid in order to build a more intimate connection. Take a hard look at finances; overspending will get you nowhere. LUCKY NUMBER: 2