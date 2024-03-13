The forecast for March 17 – March 23:

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Whether you’re single, in a longterm relationship or at the start of a new romance, this week will offer you the loving boost you need. Don’t let doubts about the future hold you back. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your dreams are calling to you, so bring out your talents and let your creativity flow. Teamwork is key, but finding common ground may require some extra effort, especially if family members are involved. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

In a rut? Maybe it’s time to reject your usual routine in favor of something far more exhilarating. Say yes to new opportunities, then hold on, because it’s going to be a wild ride. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

With your mind finely tuned, future plans can fall into place, but keep your intentions close to your chest for now. Dressing the part impresses the higher-ups and leaves others in your dust. Touch base with an old love. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Now is the time to get your act together, especially where money is concerned. It’s okay to treat yourself after a job well done; just try not to go overboard. A family matter needs tending to. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Relationships get the green light, making it easier to open up to that special someone. Whatever you want, it’s time to get serious about it. Don’t lose control while shopping the sales. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Conflict blows over quickly when you finally learn the difference between forgiving and forgetting. Plan a long-overdue vacation with that special someone, and make it tropical! LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There may be a couple of obstacles standing in your way this week. But with your abundant knowledge and keen instincts, you can make the right moves. A friend comes to you with a big problem; take the time to listen. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Just when you think you’ve got things under control, the rug gets pulled out from underneath you again. Resist the urge to lash out at others when frustrated. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Communication has been pretty hit-or-miss lately, so be clear and concise when trying to get your point across. Look for a burst of spontaneity to keep your romantic life hot. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You like to cut to the chase, not wanting to waste time on things that might not pan out. Falling in love, however, requires a leap of faith — take it. LUCKY NUMBER: 3



Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ever the go-getter, you start to see where improvements to your lifestyle can be made. Your ambition and charm net the results that you’ve been after. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

