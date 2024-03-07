The forecast for March 10 through March 16

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Nothing is quite as it seems this week. What you see may not be what you get, so keep your wits about you — and don’t take anything at face value. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This should be a happy yet testing time as you work through some personal stuff. Remember: It’s always OK to ask for help. Your loved ones will be more than pleased to lend you a hand. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Tired of wondering whether your crush likes you back? Now’s your chance to make the first move. You’ll never know if you never ask. Expect a financial gain when you least expect it. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

The leisurely pace of life might feel a bit frustrating, but it will give you a chance to catch up on tasks that have been piling up. Watch for opportunities to step out of your comfort zone. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Tiny details could trip you up, so think twice before making a hasty decision. Sparks fly when you open yourself up to love again. A dear friend needs you more now than ever. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A desire to break out of your old routine puts you in a rebellious mood. Try acting on impulse rather than reason. Reflect on your childhood for wisdom LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If you want a job done right, you may have to do it yourself. The good thing is, all your hard work won’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. A work situation is resolved. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s time to let go of old habits that no longer serve you. Be willing to try a different approach, especially in the romance department. Family matters need some attention. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With your cash flow looking up, you should feel good about where you’re heading. That doesn’t mean that you need to go out and splurge on frivolous things. The future is never far behind. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Once you set your mind to something, there’s no stopping you. How well do you work with others, though? You have what it takes to succeed, but you won’t get far if you don’t learn how to compromise. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

People love to push your buttons. Don’t let them get the better of you. Keep a cool head and set clear boundaries. When it comes to love, you need a partner who can match your passion. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve got big plans for yourself. But if you’re so busy chasing success that you miss out on life’s simple pleasures, then it might be time to take a step back. LUCKY NUMBER: 7